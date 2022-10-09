Lizzo Files Seven Trademark Applications For Signature Flute

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 9th, 2022 - 6:59 PM

On September 30, Lizzo filed Seven Trademark Applications for her signature flute she calls “Sasha Flute.” According to Hollie Geraghty from NME.com, Lizzo worked with trademark attorney Michael E. Kondoudis to file seven different trademark applications that cover: NFTs and NFT-backed media; children’s book and toys; clothing and virtual clothing; NFT marketplaces for virtual goods; entertainment services; tv and film productions; online virtual environments and retails stores for virtual goods” so that Lizzo now has creative reign to design any type of merchandise for Sasha Flute that she could ever want to create. All seven applications were filed and finalized with the U.S. Parent and Trademark Office by attorney Peter Nussbaum on behalf of Lizzo, LLC on September 30.

Fans are going crazy for Sasha Flute, with some going so far as to create a personal Instagram account for the flute with the hand @sashabefluting that so far has accumulated over 396k followers since its creation back in 2018, so it is no wonder that Lizzo would want to capitalize on this newfound success!

Furthermore, as a classically-trained flutist, Lizzo is ecstatic that people love Sasha Flute, thus allowing her to merge her two interests into one and granting her depth as she undermines the connotative innocence of the flute. Danny Schwartz of Vulture Magazine says that “Lizzo deliberately juxtaposes these connotations [of spring, nature, and innocence] against her identity as a vivacious, profane, self-loving woman” as expands the confines of the pop genre as no “other popular singer or rapper can credibly play the flute, let alone fully integrate any wind instrument into their live set and public identity” (Vulture).

Just last week on September 27, Lizzo was the first person in 2 centuries to play President James Madison’s 200-year-old crystal flute, which she played live during her Washington D.C. show. Check out this article for more information.

Lizzo has also recently changed a lyric in her new song “Grrrls” after receiving criticism due to an ableist slur.