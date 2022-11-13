The Folk Implosion Sign With Joyful Noise Recordings, Share Music Video For “Sputnik’s Down” From 1994’s Take A Look Inside

Home News Bailey DeSchutter November 13th, 2022 - 2:19 PM

The indie band The Folk Implosion has signed with the company Joyful Noise Recordings. In celebration of the new deal, Joyful Noise Recordings has reissued the band’s album Take a Look Inside… on cassette. Available at select record stores and the company’s website, this is the first time the album has been on cassette and is limited to four hundred copies in silver shells. The original album was recorded in 1994.

Joyful Noise also shared a music video for one of the songs on the album “Sputnik’s Down.” A bizarre video showing random shots of different animals, insects, animal carcasses play in between black and white footage and photos of the band and Sputnik.

The founder of Joyful Noise Recordings Karl Hofstetter added further comment on the singing and reissue of the album, saying “When I was about 13 years old, I found myself perusing the shelves of my local record store when some curious cover art caught my eye. I remember reading the liner notes from the back of the CD stating “Recorded in John’s room on Mondays and Tuesdays 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM.” This is the first time I was introduced to the concept of DIY recording and helped frame my musical perspective. Now 20-some years later, The Folk Implosion has reunited and is working on a new album with Joyful Noise. And I can’t think of a more fitting way to celebrate the occasion then releasing Take a Look Inside… on cassette- the format on which Lou Barlow and John Davis recorded the album.”

The Folk Implosion is made of duo Lou Barlow (AKA Dinosaur Jr.) and John Davis and was formed in 1993. The band is creating new music that will release in 2023, which people may have guessed at after Barlow and Davis were seen reunited in 2021.

(Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat)