Lou Barlow and John Davis Have Reunited for First New Folk Implosion Music Together in 22 Years

Home News Alison Alber July 19th, 2021 - 8:48 PM

It’s been a little bit over two decades, but now Lou Barlow and John Davis have reunited their side-project Folk Implosion and they are ready to release new songs, according to Stereogum. The duo got together in the early ’90s, 1993 to be precise, and released their EP Walk Through This World With The Folk Implosion. Altogether the band released three albums, Take A Look Inside (94), Dare To Be Surprised (97) and One Part Lullaby (00). After that, Davis left the band and Barlow released one more album, The New Folk Implosion, under Folk Implosion in 2003, before calling in quits and focusing on other projects, like Dinosaur Jr. and Sebadoh.

The duo announced their reunion today on their social media accounts. See the various announcement below:

