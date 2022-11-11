Frank Zappa’s Estate Unveils Previously Unreleased Version Of “Your Mouth” (Take 1) From Upcoming Waka/Wazoo Box Set

Home News Federico Cardenas November 11th, 2022 - 10:09 PM

The estate of the esteemed psychedelic rock musician Frank Zappa have decided to share a new, previously unreleased version of the artist’s 1972 hit, “Your Mouth.” Now, fans will be able to hear the song as it was originally created; the first ever take of the track.

This latest edition of “Your Mouth” comes off of the upcoming box set for Frank Zappa’s classic album WAKA/JAWAKA. This 5-disc, multiformat box set will include alternate takes of nearly every track on the famed project. Blu Ray audio discs will feature new, high-resolution stereo mixes in Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound. Many alternate takes from the box set were taken from tours and rehearsels. The box set intends to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the album, originally released on July 5, 1972.

The first take of the 1972 track gives fans a good idea of what’s in story for them in the upcoming box set, with the new edition differing significantly from the rendition Zappa fans have grown to love. Running 2 minutes longer than the final version, the first take of “Your Mouth” features an intro of vocal banter from vocalists Kris Peterson and Sal Marquez. The production of the track is less polished, giving the track a more live sound as well as a sharper edge to many of its instruments. Listen to “Your Mouth (Take 1)” via YouTube below.

Earlier this year, the entire catalog of Frank Zappa was purchased by Universal Music Group. Since then, the estate of Zappa has announced the release of Zappa 75: Zagreb/Ljubljana, an album capturing the musician’s performances in 1975.