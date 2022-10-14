Frank Zappa’s Estate Announces New 2CD Release Of ‘Zappa ’75: Zagreb/Ljubljana’

Home News Trisha Valdez October 14th, 2022 - 5:08 PM

There is to be a release of a new 2CD album from Frank Zappa. Zappa 75: Zagreb/Ljubljana is the album that captures Frank Zappa and his rare, short-lived lineup pf the mothers performing in 1975. The 2CD and digital collection features never before released performances from Zagreb and Ljubljana.

October 14th Zappa had just released the album Zappa 75: Zagreb/Ljubljana, which will show the best performances of the Yugoslavian concerts, the performances that happened night after night. According to source, “Previously the only recording ever released from these concerts was a performance of ‘Black Napkin’ from Ljubljana.” There has been no other recording for fans to view, until now.

Details surrounding the concerts recordings are unknown. Part of the performance was recorded professionally, while some of it was recorded on an 8-track. There has been a successful transfer of all the film and tracks, with Craig Parker Adams helping with the re-mixing of the songs at Winslow Ct. Studios. And with the help of John Polito the songs were mixed together so a full track can be heard.

Zappa ’75: Zagreb/Ljubljana Track Listing

2CD

Disc 1

1. “Managua” (Live in Zagreb, November 21, 1975)

2. Stink-Foot (Live in Zagreb, November 21, 1975)

3. The Poodle Lecture (Live in Zagreb, November 21, 1975)

4. Dirty Love (Live in Zagreb, November 21, 1975)

5. How Could I Be Such A Fool (Live in Ljubljana, November 22, 1975)

6. I Ain’t Got No Heart (Live in Ljubljana, November 22, 1975)

7. I’m Not Satisfied (Live in Ljubljana, November 22, 1975)

8. Black Napkins (Live in Zagreb, November 21, 1975)

9. Advance Romance (Live in Ljubljana, November 22, 1975)

10. Honey, Don’t You Want A Man Like Me? (Live in Ljubljana, November 22, 1975)

11. The Illinois Enema Bandit (Live in Zagreb, November 21, 1975)

12. Carolina Hard-Core Ecstasy (Live in Zagreb, November 21, 1975)

13. Lonely Little Girl (Live in Zagreb, November 21, 1975)

14. Take Your Clothes Off When You Dance (Live in Ljubljana, November 22, 1975)

15. What’s The Ugliest Part Of Your Body? (Live in Ljubljana, November 22, 1975)

16. Chunga’s Revenge (Part I) (Live in Zagreb, November 21, 1975)

Disc 2

1. Chunga’s Revenge (Part II) (Live in Zagreb, November 21, 1975)

2. Terry’s Zagreb Solo (Live in Zagreb, November 21, 1975)

3. Zoot Allures (Live in Zagreb, November 21, 1975)

4. Filthy Habits (Prototype) (Live in Zagreb, November 21, 1975)

5. Camarillo Brillo (Live in Zagreb, November 21, 1975)

6. Muffin Man (Live in Zagreb, November 21, 1975)

7. I’m The Slime (Live in Ljubljana, November 22, 1975)

8. San Ber’dino (Live in Ljubljana, November 22, 1975)

Bonus Tracks

9. Wind Up Workin’ In A Gas Station (Prototype) (Live in Ljubljana, November 22, 1975)

10. Terry’s Ljubljana Solo (Live in Ljubljana, November 22, 1975)

11. Zoot Allures (Live in Ljubljana, November 22, 1975)

