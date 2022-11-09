Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson Apologies For “Relying On Old Drinking Habits” During Recent London Gig

Home News Federico Cardenas November 9th, 2022 - 10:37 PM

Ricky Wilson, front man of the English rock band Kaiser Chiefs, has offered an apology for performing drunk at a show in London on November 5. The apology followed numerous complaints from fans that criticized Wilson’s performance at the show.

After the November 5 show, according to NME, fans were quick to describe the performance as an “absolute shit show,” with one fan going on to explain that “Ricky Wilson was absolutely wasted. Slurring, forgetting lyrics, stumbling all over the place, repeatedly telling the crowd that he didn’t want to be there. Never seen an arena empty out early, so quickly!”

What an absolute shit show! @KaiserChiefs @TheO2 tonight. Ricky Wilson was absolutely wasted. Slurring, forgetting lyrics, stumbling all over the place, repeatedly telling the crowd that he didn’t want to be there. Never seen an arena empty out early, so quickly! — ❤️ Fran ❤️ (@frankie_franks1) November 5, 2022

The musician took to The Sun to offer a statement on the matter, explaining that he doesn’t “want to make any lame excuses, I’ve met some challenges in this life I’ve led, and stayed on top of them with the support I’ve always had around me. ”

He explains that his drunk performance on November 5 stemmed from drinking problems he has had to deal with for a long time: “The truth is I made a mistake on Saturday night at the O2, and relied on old drinking habits, it’s a mistake that upset and disappointed many of you, and some of those closest to me.”

Wilson assures fans that he will not let the same mistake happen again, saying “I try to take pride in not letting people down and seem to have let myself down in that respect the other night. I’m doing everything that is necessary for me not to let that happen again. And will continue to.”

Kaiser Chiefs have recently unveiled a new single entitled “How to Dance.”