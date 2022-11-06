Kaiser Chiefs Unveil New Single “How 2 Dance”

Home News Katherine Gilliam November 6th, 2022 - 8:12 PM

Indie alt. pop band Kaiser Chiefs have ignited their career anew with a new single, “How 2 Dance,” released in advance of their forthcoming album. The first taste of new music since the band’s latest album shared back in 2019, the song “How 2 Dance” was made collaboratively in a classic Kaiser Chiefs style to ensure the song’s longevity as a staple in the band’s discography that has been cultivated over two decades.

Keeping in touch with the 80s theme, Kaiser Chiefs has created a lyric video with a background reminiscent of an 80s prom. Check out the lyric video.

“How 2 Dance” is timeless memory of all the band’s former experiences and details the progress that the band has made, the tribulations of the constant trials and errors throughout their entire music career, culminating in a perfect slice of alternative pop that long-time and new fans alike will fall in love with.

When discussing the band’s newest track, lead vocalist and percussionist Ricky Wilson explained that “We really wanted to make a song that put together all the things we were trying to get right over the last three records…for the first time in a long time we have teamed up with the two guys who originally signed us to B Unique. They’ve watched us grow, seen our ups and downs, and in many ways understand us better than we do.” Wilson went on to say that “I hope to hear it at weddings, on the radio, and in the last remaining indie discos across the land,” Ricky concludes. “It’s about letting go, not worrying about what other people think you should be doing. It may not be the smoothest of journeys, but sometimes you need a bit of turbulence to remind you that you are flying.”

Kaiser Chiefs performed their newest single live for the first time last night on November 5th, as the group kickstarted their UK Arena Tour at London’s O2.

