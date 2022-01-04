Rayna Foss Of Coal Chamber Has Been Missing Since September 2021

Home News Roy Lott January 4th, 2022 - 6:08 PM

Rayna Foss, the original bassist of the band Coal Chamber, has reportedly been missing since September, with no trace of where she is currently. According to Consequence, the 51-year-old musician was living in a group home in New Orleans at the time she disappeared. New Orleans’ local Fox TV station WVUE issued the following notice via its official Facebook page at the time of Foss’ disappearance.

“MISSING: Rayna Foss, 51, was last seen by a group home manager on Sept. 7, according to NOPD (New Orleans Police Department). Foss is described as being 5-foot-3 and 200 pounds. There is no last known clothing description available. Anyone with additional information on Foss’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.”

Foss was a member of Coal Chamber from 1994 through their initial breakup in 2003. She appeared on the band’s first three records — 1997’s Coal Chamber, 1999’s Chamber Music, and 2002’s Dark Days. She did not rejoin the band when they reunited from 2011 through 2016.

When the reunion began, lead singer Dez Fafara told Full Metal Jackie’s nationally syndicated radio show about Rayna’s absence from the lineup: “Rayna was not [asked to be a part of it]. Rayna has been out of the band for a very long time.”

Fafara is currently the frontman for fellow metal band DevilDriver.