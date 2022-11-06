Tank & The Bangas Debut New Music Video For “Anxiety”

Home News Katherine Gilliam November 6th, 2022 - 8:36 PM

Hip-hop/soul band Tank and The Bangas’ has just released a new song six days ago entitled “Anxiety,” which details the psychotic hypocrisy of anxiety as the featured artist delves into his innermost fears. This R&B track tells the story of a man being slowly brought to ruin as the demons inside of him override his capacity for rational thinking as he struggles with indecision and an unsettling terror of accidentally offending someone around him.

Tank and the Bangas’ visual for the single, released in accompaniment with the release of the song, reflects these sentiments exactly. D-Money of Soulbounce summarizes the video most succinctly:

“The clip starts with a quote from the band which reads, “The biggest demons we fight will be the ones in our very head.” We then see a man sitting alone in a red room seemingly going out of his mind as he stares at a red pill on a white plate. Things quickly become a cacophony of strobing lights as the members of Tank And The Bangas play the roles of his inner demons.

They soon begin to torment the poor guy as they present him with his own personal horror show. The band is dressed in varying representations of straitjackets and horrifying masks that are sure to give him (and us) nightmares for quite some time. Luckily, this nightmare is under three minutes and ends with him all alone again — though the mask he’s left holding might indicate otherwise.”

Check out the video here.

The song “Anxiety” originally appeared on the band’s “third studio album, Red Balloon, a 16-track album that includes contributions from Alex Isley, Masego, Lalah Hathaway, Jacob Collier, Questlove, Big Freedia, Trombone Shorty, Jamison Ross, The Hamiltones, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Wayne Brady.”

Tank and The Bangs released a video for their 2020 single “To Be Real” featuring Hasizzle, Keedy Black and Big Choo.

Tank from Tank and the Bangas was also featured on Fantastic Negrito’s soulful 2020 track “I’m So Happy I Cry.”