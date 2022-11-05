JK Flesh Releases New Album ‘Sewer Bait’

Home News Gracie Chunes November 5th, 2022 - 11:35 AM

On Friday, November 4, JK Flesh released his latest album Sewer Bait, via Pressure. This album is JK Flesh, or Justin K. Broadrick’s, first release since New Religions Old Rules, released in February of this year.

This sixth studio album from Broadrick can be classified as a slo-fi tech journey. As described by Broadrick himself, it is “an album of dirty dread techno slo mo productions,” featuring eight new songs from the English musician. With a techno influence, anyone who happens to be a fan of Andy Stott, Porter Ricks or Techno Animal will find deep pleasure in the addictive, distorted heavyweight grooves that can be heard on Sewer Bait.

Sewer Bait tracklist is as follows:

Soaked to the Skin

Flushed Away

Sewer Bait

Cruiser

Crawler

In the Drain

Gutter Level

Washed Up

Stream Sewer Bait here.