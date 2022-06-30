Weird Al Covers “Peaches” with Presidents of the United States of America’s Chris Ballew

“Weird Al” Yankovic, currently on his “Ill Advised Vanity Tour”, has covered The Presidents of the United States’ 1995 song “Peaches”, according to Brooklyn Vegan. Yankovic’s recent tour eschews his famous parodies (mostly) in favor of original songs by the artist, and Yankovic performed a straightforward cover of “Peaches” for the cheering audience. Near the end of the song, he even brought out The Presidents of the United States band member Chris Ballew to join him. The two appear to be having a great time as they dance around and sing the chorus together.

Yankovic has a history with the band spanning nearly three decades. In his 1996 album Bad Hair Day, Yankovic parodied their 1995 song “Lump” and turned it into a parody entitled “Gump”, a parody which involved references to the film Forrest Gump.

Yankovic is no stranger to collaborations. Just last year, he made a comedic cameo on Green Jellÿ’s album Garbage Band Kids during their song “Pukebox”. His parodies are well-known, and his repertoire of songs usually includes a humorous take on popular music. This time, though, it looks like Yankovic enjoyed his straightforward rendition of “Peaches”.