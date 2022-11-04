Jack White Set To Appear In Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’

Home News Trisha Valdez November 4th, 2022 - 1:44 PM

Photo Cedit: Raymond Flotat

Jack White, famously known for being the lead singer and guitarist of the duo White Stripes, has begun a new chapter in his life in the world of entertainment. White will be appearing in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

This however will not be Whites first film he has ever been in. For example, he has appeared in the musical comedy Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, where he played the role of Elvis Presley. He has also appeared as a folk singer in the movie 2003’s Cold Mountain. He also performed five songs for this film, different from his usually sound of course to match the theme of the movie.

Scorsese’s film is based on the non-fiction book, Killers of the Flower Moon. This film will be about the murders of native Osage peoples in Oklahoma in the 1920s after oil deposits were discovered on their land, this saga will be later called the Reign of Terror.

Randall Poster is the films music supervisor and is the one who made the “leak” of White acting in the upcoming film. According to source Poster said, “Jason Isbell, Jack White, uhh, oh, my god, who’s that famous blues harpist, older cat, it’s not Toots Thielemans. Anyway, there’s like four musicians in the movie that don’t play music.”

Fans of White and Scorsess should be excited and thrilled about this duo teaming up for this movie. The film has yet to release a date for the movie, however rumors have said it is to be released in May 2023. For more stories on the artist click here.