Brockhampton Shares Dynamic New Song & Video “Big Pussy”

Brockhampton is an American hip hop band founded in 2010, in 2022 this young band will be releasing their newest album, The Family, November 17th. Ahead of the album release is their new single “Big Pussy” which is produced by Bearface and Nick Velez with Kevin Abstract on vocals and with Alex Huggins and Harrison Fisherman on visuals.

According to source, “The Family is the album that was cryptically teased at the end of their Coachella set earlier this year, which followed an announcement that the band would soon be going on an indefinite hiatus. The Family is a story about Brockhampton.”

In the music video Big Pussy, Abstract is driving around New York City in a red sport car. As he is rapping the camera cuts to shots of the people living in New York. As the light turns green the song starts off as a jazz warmup then switches to him rapping. Before the switch the camera shows the main focuses of the video, such as a grandma and her grandson, a man walking and a homeless man sitting down.

Has he is rapping the camera shows someone bleeding from their nose then falling on the floor, it switches to a woman throwing up, and short man and tall lady walking together as a couple, a woman walking alone and a blind man on the floor. As the song goes on everyone that is shown start to get closer or have a better day.

For the lady and man walking together she gives him a hug while carrying him and the blind man and woman walking alone end up being together, and lastly the grandma and grandson sit on a park bench and watch happily as their balloons fly above them.

