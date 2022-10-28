Halestorm Announce Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition Featuring 7 Unreleased Songs, Share New Single “Mine”

Home News Federico Cardenas October 28th, 2022 - 11:22 PM

The Pensylvennia-based hard rockers Halestorm have announced a new deluxe version of their recent album Back From The Dead, originally released in May of 2022. The upcoming deluxe version is set to drop on December 9, and has been made available for pre-order at the band’s webstore here. In anticipation of the December release, Halestorm have shared their first new single from the upcoming project, entitled “Mine.”

The December release of the deluxe edition will see versions released both digitally, on CD, and on cassette, the first time that the album has been offered on all three formats. The deluxe edition of Back From The Dead will include the album’s original tracklisting alongside seven previously unreleased b-sides.

Speaking on the new edition, frontwoman Lzzy Hale has said: “I’m so pleased to be able to give you more… A deluxe version of Back From The Dead with seven bonus tracks means you get to dig down deeper into the Halestorm graveyard. Most of these songs are in the spirit of taking chances and were some of the first we’d written after getting together post lockdown. Enjoy the ride!”

New single “Mine” gives fans their first taste of the new deluxe version, offering a unique 80’s inspired sound highly distinct from the rest of the project. The sound of classic synths provide a gorgeous sounding texture along with the band’s trademark hard rock sound, laying a perfect groundwork for the passionate and aggressive vocals of Lzzy Hale, with the chorus roaring: “I will break your heart, I make you cry, I’ll take you apart – Because you’re mine.” Listen to “Mine” via YouTube below.

Halestorm’s Arejay Hale has recently teamed up with Lit drummer Taylor Carroll to form the band KemikalFire. Back From The Dead follows Halestorm’s 2018 project Vicious.