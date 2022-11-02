Jack White Shares Live Performance Video For “A Tip From You To Me”

Home News Federico Cardenas November 2nd, 2022 - 8:13 PM

The Grammy-Award winning singer, songwriter and guitarist Jack White has shared a new live performance video for his track “A Tip From You To Me.” The song comes off of the musician’s recent studio album, Entering Heaven Alive, released in July via Third Man Records.

The live performance of “A Tip From You To Me” shown took place during Jack White’s Supply Chain Issues Tour, which ran from early April to August 29, 2022. The performance was featured on Jack White’s recent live album, Jack White Live: The Supply Chain Issues Tour, dropped in September. Featured on the video is live footage and audio of White’s performance on August 13 at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Edited by Brad Holland, the visual shows White on stage covered in ambient blue lighting holding his guitar as he sings and strums. Imagery of mirrors, trees and the moon are edited into the scene at various moments. The video acts as a powerful reminder of Jack White and his backing band’s ability to perform unique, moving and catchy rock music. Watch Jack White’s performance video of “A Tip From You To Me” via YouTube below.

Jack White has intended to continue his Supply Chain Issues Tour later this month, kicking his second leg off with a show on November 5 at Manila, Philippines, with dates scheduled until mid-January of 2023. Jack White has recently offered a tribute to the late country singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn, who he had collaborated with previously.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat