Crippled Black Phoenix Shares Eerie Music Video for “Bonefire”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2022 - 2:03 PM

The veil is thin and progressive rock collective Crippled Black Phoenix have a treat for their fans because the band is now sharing the haunting new music video for the song “Bonefire,” which is taken from the band’s brand new album Banefyre out now! The video is directed by Guilherme Henriques.

“We gift to you a musical curse on the miserable ruling class politicians! Again, working with Guilherme was a total pleasure and a complete win. He got the vibe and the intensity spot on. Plus, he raised the bar a whole lot with production value, so what we have is basically a little cult horror film, telling the story of Bonefire. The ruling class getting some just karma in the flames.” said Crippled Black Phoenix

Banefyre follows 2020’s Ellengæst — an effort that found Crippled Black Phoenix employ a series of notable guest vocalists alongside Kordic, prompting Metal Hammer to describe it as their “most cohesive and emotionally devastating record.” Kordic is now paired with Swedish vocalist Joel Segerstedt, who made his Crippled Black Phoenix debut last year via the “Painful Reminder/Dead is Dead” single.

Piano, synth and trumpet player Helen Stanley and additional guitarist Andy Taylor complete the lineup. Greaves says Stanley and Taylor “fit so well creatively,” which has made Crippled Black Phoenix feel like a band when making plans and decisions.