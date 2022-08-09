Crippled Black Phoenix Debut Contemplative New Single “Bonefire”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 9th, 2022 - 6:55 PM

Crippled Black Phoenix has shared their newest single “Bonefire” from their upcoming album Banefyre which is set to arrive on September 9 via Season of Mist. The previous singles from the record include “Blackout77” and “Everything Is Beautiful But Us.”

Vocalist and percussionist Belinda Kordic comments on the song’s deeper meaning, offering, “‘Bonefire’ is targeted at the politicians, who’re some of the wealthiest people around, and also the most un-empathetic sons of bitches towards the poorest and most vulnerable in our society. These people in government have the power to change things around, make a difference, but they choose not to. It’s an ideological choice they make.”

Frontman Justin Greaves has also discussed the track and it’s underlying message, “The song was written two years ago, and it was bad then, but now, especially here in the UK it has reached a new low when it comes to the massive class divide and the utter contempt the dumb government scumbags show to people. The people who are supposed to be taken care of. I personally think we should burn the whole damn political system down. Throw the politicians on the fire and cleanse the energy of the world.”

The anger, frustration and upset comes through the song via its meditative lyrics, its heavier instrumentation and its impassioned vocals. The tone is noticeably darker than the past singles released by the band, it also radiates a melancholic mood. The lyricism conveys the message in and of itself with lines like: “You root for the rich / Condemn the poor” which highlight the inequalities plaguing politics today.