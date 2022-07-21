Crippled Black Phoenix Share Powerful New Single “Everything Is Beautiful But Us”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 21st, 2022 - 2:05 PM

English rock band Crippled Black Phoenix have just released their newest track “Everything Is Beautiful But Us.” The single serves as the second single from their forthcoming album Banefyre which is set to arrive on September 9 via Season Of Mist.

The song is accompanied by a cinematic music video, highlighting the Earth and its diverse creatures from the smallest bee to the biggest elephant. The video is gorgeous, capturing nature in its purest state, highlighting blades of grass swaying in the dawn, a flower blooming in plain sight. The track is ethereal and melodious with angelic vocals and wailing guitars.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, vocalist Belinda Kordic commented, “The inspiration for the song hit me during the first wave of Covid. We were spending a lot of time outside in the countryside and i was amazed at the quick turn nature took for the better, as soon as humans were removed out of the equation. Nature and its inhabitants were thriving to the very fullest. As they should. It was beautiful, but also sad at the same time. knowing that when we get back to ‘normal,’ the destruction continues.”

The band previously released “Blackout77” which discussed the infamous 1977 blackout that took place in New York City.

Crippled Black Phoenix Summer 2022 Tour Dates Featuring MØL, Impure Wilhelmina

8/25 – Hannover, DE @ Faust

8/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli

8/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil

8/28 – Berlin, DE @ SO36

8/29 – Leipzig, DE @ Täubchenthal

8/30 – Munich, DE @ Backstage

8/31 – Budapest, HU @ A38

9/01 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea

9/2 – Bologna, IT @ Link

9/3 – Winterthur, CH @ Gaswerk

9/4 – Paris, FR @ Backstage

9/5 – Cologne, DE @ Essigfabrik

9/6 – Zoetermeer, NL @ Boerderij

9/7 – London, UK @ The Dome

9/8 – UK Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

9/9 – UK Manchester, UK @ Rebellion

9/10 – Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand