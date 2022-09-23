Shania Twain Shares Music Video For Comeback Single “Waking Up Dreaming”

Home News Gracie Chunes September 23rd, 2022 - 12:13 PM

On Friday, September 23, country singer Shania Twain released her first new single since 2017, “Waking Up Dreaming”. The single serves as her first release with her new label partner Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. The new single is accompanied by a music video.

The music video, directed by Isaac Rentz, features Twain in dramatized makeup and a glittery outfit performing her newest single. She sings about adoration and finding the person you cannot live your life without and ultimately living in a dream.

On the release and new partnership, Twain commented “I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville. I’m honored and excited to be the label’s first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I’m embracing it wholeheartedly.”

In July 2022, Netflix released “Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl”, a brand-new, career-spanning documentary on Twain’s life and career with an accompanying Highlights album. The Queen of Country Pop will return with new music this year.

Stream “Waking Up Dreaming” here.