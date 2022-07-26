Municipal Waste Share New Animated Video For “Grave Dive”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 26th, 2022 - 3:12 PM

Earlier this month, Virginia-based thrash metal band Municipal Waste released their album Electrified Brain. Alongside the album announcement, the band released their single “Grave Dive” which now has an accompanying animated music video. For the music video, the band reunited with animator Pierre Mousquet who they had previously worked with on the music video for their 2012 song “You’re Cut Off.”

Frontman Tony Foresta commented on the video, offering, “We are very excited to premiere another video off the new record. We thought it would be a good idea to bring back Pierre and IMOV studios for another animated film since we loved the last one so much. This video has more Easter eggs than the holiday where Jesus died.”

The band will be touring with At The Gates, Thrown Into Exile, Enforced, Anthrax, Hatebreed and Black Label Society this summer across North America. The trek will begin in Los Angeles, California at The Fonda Theatre on August 17. They will also visit Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Ontario, Quebec, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York. Their last show is set for September 10 in Alton, Virginia at Blue Ridge Rock Festival.

Municipal Waste Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring At The Gates, Thrown Into Exile, Enforced, Anthrax, Black Label Society & Hatebreed

8/17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre*

8/18 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House*

8/19 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre*

8/22 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre #

8/23 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada#

8/24 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall #

8/25 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall #

8/26 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Corona #

8/27 – Worcester, MA – Tattoo The Earth Festival %

8/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer #

8/29 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore #

8/30 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza #

9/8 – Cave-In-Rock, IL – Full Terror Assault 2022 #

9/10 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2022 #

* With At The Gates, Thrown Into Exile

# With At The Gates, Enforced

% With Anthrax, Black Label Society, Hatebreed, At The Gates, Enforced

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna