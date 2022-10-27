Brockhampton Announce New Album The Family For November 2022 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard October 27th, 2022 - 3:30 PM

Earlier this year hip hop band Brockhampton announced at Coachella that the performance will be their final show before taking a long break. But at the end of band’s Coachella performance, they teased the crowd that they will release one more album.

Today Brockhampton announced album The Family will be released on November 17. Both trailer videos and album artwork are available. Also there are three limited edition box sets up for pre-order.

Other than promoting their upcoming album at Coachella, Brockhampton have been promoting their new music on social media. Earlier today the band went on their Instagram account to promote the original audio of their upcoming album.

