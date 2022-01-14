Brockhampton Cancel Most Upcoming Live Performances, Announce “Indefinite Hiatus”

Home News Anaya Bufkin January 14th, 2022 - 6:11 PM

For Brockhampton fans, it’s going to be a sad Friday. According to Stereogum, the multi-talented hip-hop/rap group and LA-based group will be taking an “indefinite hiatus”.

The group originally, which originally consisted of Kevin Abstract (who was recently featured on Tempest’s new single “More Pressure”) Dom McLennon, Ameer Vann and Rodney Tenor, formed in 2010 in Texas. On January 14, the male-dominated group wrote in an Instagram post, “BROCKHAMPTON’s upcoming shows at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and at Coachella will be our final performances as a group. All other tour dates are canceled, effective immediately.”

While it’s not necessarily clear as to why the group made the decision to take an “indefinite hiatus”, it is still a bit unexpected considering the group’s decision to release three more albums for the next three years after they signed an RCA deal. In 2018, the large group released their first major-label album (with RCA Records) Iridescence, which topped the charts, taking the number 1 spot. In 2020, their song “Sugar”, which became well-known due to a TikTok dance challenge with the song. Still, even after their amazing success, including their 2021 album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, the group has simply decided that it’s time for a break.

The group ensures fans that they are grateful and bonded to them for life. As the group stated in their Instagram post, the group will still be performing at London’s o2 Academy Brixton in February and at the legendary Coachella festival that will take place in April 2022.