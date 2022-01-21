Adele Announces Postponement Of Las Vegas Residency Shows Due To Covid-19 Concerns

Home News Federico Cardenas January 21st, 2022 - 9:23 PM

Late last year, the Grammy winning singer-songwriter Adele announced that she planned a residency in Las Vegas in spring of 2022, planning to perform a string of shows in the city lasting from January to April. Unfortunately, on January 20, the musician announced to fans that she will be unable to perform due to the growing number of Covid-19 cases following the Omicron surge. This makes Adele one of many artists who have recently been forced to cancel or reschedule their concerts following the recent surge in cases.

The pop-star explained through tears in an Instagram video that the Covid surge has personally affected and infected many of the crew working on her performances. Under these conditions, she does not think it is possible for her to continue to have shows in the city for the time being. Consequence Sound quotes the artist as stating that “We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted.”

She was especially hurt about the fact that many people had already traveled to the city to see her, or made plans to do so, and emphasizes the fact that she does not intend to give up on the concerts, stating that “We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time, and I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s traveled again.” Adele has made a promise to reschedule all of the shows to later dates.

Adele’s residency in Las Vegas is intended to commemorate the release of her latest album, 30, which quickly became the top selling album in the United States. The impact of the album was so massive that it was one of the main contributors to CD sales rising for the first time in 17 years.