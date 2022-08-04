mxdwn Music

Menu

Metallica and Stranger Things Launch New Hellfire Club Merchandise

August 4th, 2022 - 11:31 AM

Metallica and Stranger Things Launch New Hellfire Club Merchandise
James Hetfield

Metallica’s partnership with Stranger Things has yet another chapter. Since the band’s landmark hit “Master of Puppets” was featured on the show, members from both teams have gone back and forth in expressing their appreciation for one another. Now, they have come together once again to launch a new line of Hellfire Club merchandise.

Eddie Munson, portrayed by Joseph Quinn, is seen playing one of Metallica’s most recognizable songs in the finale of the show’s fourth season, which led to “Master of Puppets” entering the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time ever. Due to the popularity of the song among Stranger Things fans, the new collaboration comes as no surprise.

Munson is the leader of the Hellfire Club, a Dungeons & Dragons group featured on the show, and Metallica now wants in.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.