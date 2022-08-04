Metallica and Stranger Things Launch New Hellfire Club Merchandise

Home News Karan Singh August 4th, 2022 - 11:31 AM

Metallica’s partnership with Stranger Things has yet another chapter. Since the band’s landmark hit “Master of Puppets” was featured on the show, members from both teams have gone back and forth in expressing their appreciation for one another. Now, they have come together once again to launch a new line of Hellfire Club merchandise.

Eddie Munson, portrayed by Joseph Quinn, is seen playing one of Metallica’s most recognizable songs in the finale of the show’s fourth season, which led to “Master of Puppets” entering the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time ever. Due to the popularity of the song among Stranger Things fans, the new collaboration comes as no surprise.

Munson is the leader of the Hellfire Club, a Dungeons & Dragons group featured on the show, and Metallica now wants in.

We’re having the most metal meeting ever of The Hellfire Club so we’re scouting out “lost sheep” and outsiders to join. Do you think you have what it takes? Then suit up! 🔥 https://t.co/KNrZON9z2H

🔥 https://t.co/QQv9aOpU4g

🔥 https://t.co/7GW38ZBaZl pic.twitter.com/0iypggZFDA — Metallica (@Metallica) August 3, 2022

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado