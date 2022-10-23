You Me At Six Announce New Album Truth Decay For January 2023 Release, Share New Single “Mixed Emotions”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter October 23rd, 2022 - 1:08 PM

You Me At Six has announced news on their upcoming album Truth Decay, set to release January 27, 2023 through Rise Records.

In an interview with Rise Records, the English rock band’s lead vocalist Josh Franceschi discusses the new album, stating “The album generally is the band doing all the things that we as a band think we’re good at and just embellishing them and finessing those ideas and just trying to do retrospective, quintessential YMAS but in 2022 and give that a new lease of life. For us we saw people around us, our peers, and some new blood coming through that were doing emo rock music again and we thought “well we know how to do that and we want the world to know how we do it.”

Rise Records describes the album as “the sound of a band celebrating the scene that they helped to build while at the same time showing where it can go next. Lyrically, the album is a raw and honest depiction of trying to find the good moments within the bad, exploring themes of growing up, relationships, overcoming insecurities, and realizing self-worth.”

In addition to the album’s announcement, the band released a single from Truth Decay titled “Mixed Emotions (I Didn’t Know How To Tell You What I Was Going Through).” The song is Franceschi expressing to his fellow bandmates about his mental health and the different ways they could have communicated to each other through their time as a band. This is the second single the band has released from the album.

