Father John Misty Announces 2022 & 2023 International Tour Dates

Father John Misty unveiled the official tour dates for his upcoming international tour in support of Chloë and The Next 20th Century. The album will be released Friday, following the release of four of its singles – “The Next 20th Century,” Funny Girl,” “Q4” and “Goodbye Mr. Blue.”

The tour will begin April 7 in London, and conclude March 17, 2023 in Manchester. The first leg of the tour will go through London, Brighton, Bristol and New York. The second leg will commence on June 26 in Greenfield, Massachusetts through cities like San Diego, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Los Angeles, Portland, Chicago, St. Paul, Milwaukee, Nashville and other cities along the way. The second leg will be supported by Suki Waterhouse.

The Third leg of the tour will begin in February in Oslo, and go through Stockholm, Denmark, Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, London, Gateshead, Glasgow and Manchester.

2022: Spring (International)

4/07 – London, UK – The Barbican w/ The Britten Sinfonia conducted by Jules Buckley [SOLD OUT]

4/08 – Kington Upon Thames, UK – Banquet Records at PRYZM (5 pm)

4/08 – Kington Upon Thames, UK – Banquet Records at PRYZM (8 pm) [SOLD OUT]

4/09 – London, UK – Rough Trade East (4 pm) [SOLD OUT]

4/09 – London, UK – Rough Trade East (8 pm) [SOLD OUT]

4/10 – Brighton, UK – Resident at CHALK [SOLD OUT]

4/11 – Bristol, UK – Rough Trade Bristol at St. George’s Church (6:30 pm) [SOLD OUT]

4/11 – Bristol, UK – Rough Trade Bristol at St. George’s Church (9:30 pm) [SOLD OUT]

4/14 – New York, NY – The Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center (7 pm) [SOLD OUT]

4/14 – New York, NY – The Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center (9:30 pm) [SOLD OUT]

2022: Summer/Fall (North America)

6/26 – Greenfield, MA – Green River Festival

7/08 – Des Moines, IA – 80/35 Music Festival

7/31 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ The Colorado Symphony *

8/03 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts By The Bay *

8/05 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas *

8/06 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *

8/08 – Oklahoma City, OK- The Criterion *

8/09 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

8/11 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall *

8/12 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater *

8/13 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater *

8/14 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum *

8/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery *

8/20 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *

8/23 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre *

8/25 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum *

8/26 – Port Townsend, WA – THING Festival

8/27 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Square *

9/12 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! *

9/13 – Philadelphia, PA- The Met Philadelphia *

9/16 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island *

9/17 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *

9/19 – Charleston, SC – The Riviera Theater *

9/20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

9/22 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall w/ The New York Pops *

9/23 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion *

9/24 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Festival

9/26 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS *

9/27 – Toronto, ON – Roy Thomson Hall *

9/29 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre *

9/30 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *

10/01 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *

10/03 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater *

10/04 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall *

10/06 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

10/07 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *

10/08 – Durham, NC – DPAC *

* w/ Suki Waterhouse

2023: Late Winter/Spring (Europe)

2/25 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

2/28 – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus

3/02 – Denmark, DK – KB Hallen

3/03 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

3/04 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

3/06 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

3/07 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

3/09 – London, UK- O2 Academy Brixton

3/13 – Gateshead, UK – Sage Gateshead

3/15 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands

3/17 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester