Sammy Hagar & The Circle Debut Music Video For New Song “Funky Feng Shu”

Embellished with screams and funk, Sammy Hagar and The Circle put their hitworthy magic to work on their recent single “Funky Feng Shui”.

Still rockin’ and groovin’ in his 70s, Sammy Hagar blows his pipes per the funktastic “Funky Feng Shui”, dedicated to a curvaceous lady that steals looks and gazes from onlookers as they pass her by.

In reference to an interview with BlabberMouth.net, Hagar recalled the “Funky” tune as “the first song I started writing for the ‘Crazy Times’ record.” He went on to add, “[The Circle and I] recorded just the two verses I had written for the first ‘Lockdown Sessions’. When we got in the studio, [producer] David Cobb loved this song so we finished it and it made the record.”

A music video was recently released to aid the accompanying song, as hopeful effort to generate further buzz of the song’s standalone single release. In the video, Sammy Hagar and The Circle are depicted as insect-size humans living amongst the chaos of a red tight-dressed beach blonde bombshell giant who inadvertently steps on the band as she poses for the camera.

When disclosing his thoughts on the creative process per the video, Hagar elaborated: “The video was a blast because the director kept screaming, ‘Just remember there’s gonna be a 50-foot woman stepping over you guys while you’re performing.’ Ha ha! [The] video is more fun than a frog in a glass of milk.”

You may view the video after the jump:

(Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado)