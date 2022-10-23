Guns N’ Roses Share 1992 Live Recording Of “Double Talkin Jive”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter October 23rd, 2022 - 1:38 PM

Iconic rock band Guns N’ Roses is releasing an ultimate box set for their 1991 multi-platinum albums Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II on November 11, 2022. The box set will include 97 tracks, 63 of which have never been released. The box set even includes a 100-page hardcover book that contains unreleased photos, memorabilia and archival documents, and a poster of the band. The original Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II albums were released September 17, 1991. Blabbermouth reminds us of the albums’ successes with Use Your Illusion I reaching number 2 and Use Your Illusion II taking the number 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Use Your Illusion II sold over 500,000 copies within its first two hours of being released.

Guns N’ Roses followed up the exciting announcement by releasing the original audio of their song “Double Talkin’ Jive” from their live performance at The Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on January 25, 1992. The live version of the song has a runtime of 8:40 compared to the studio version’s 3:23. The live performance has an extended guitar solo from Slash performed near the end of the song. The song paints a morbid picture of human remains being found in the trash and continues into a high-energy chorus.

The news of the box set’s release follows recent news of the band’s performance at “Welcome to Rockville” being canceled due to severe weather.