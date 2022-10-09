The Cure Debut Two New Songs On Tour, Welcome Back Perry Bamonte & Unveil Wish 30th Anniversary Reissue

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 9th, 2022 - 11:30 AM

The start of The Cure’s 2022 world tour was quite an eventful one as the group debuted two brand new songs and welcomed back guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte.

NME reports that the English rock band commenced their tour at the Arena Riga in the capital of Latvia last Thursday and proceeded to introduce two songs which are said to be from the group’s forthcoming and highly anticipated album, Songs Of A Lost World.

The songs included, “Alone” which was the first song of the night and began with the line, “This is the end of every song we sing,” and it wasn’t until the end of the first set that the second song was revealed to be: “Endsong.” ‘Endsong” was much more sorrowful and somewhat dejected as lyrics, “no hopes, no dreams, no love” were recited.

The band also took a moment to welcome back Bamonte who was a vital member of the group from 1990 – 2005.

Consequence also reports that The Cure has unveiled the 30th anniversary reissue of Wish which will include the original album, along with 21 unreleased demos, “four tracks from The Cure’s 1993 mail-order only cassetteLost Wishes, a previously unreleased song called “A Wendy Band” from the 1992 Manor Studio sessions, an alternate mix of “From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea,” and a previously unheard live version of “End” from 1992.”

The Wish reissue will be available on Nov. 25.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat