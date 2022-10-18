mxdwn PREMIERE: Youth In A Roman Field Releases Empowering New Single “Albatross” From Upcoming New Album Get Caught Trying for Nov 2022 Release

Home News Cassandra Reichelt October 18th, 2022 - 7:00 AM

Claire Wellin’s solo project Youth in a Roman Field is the violinist/vocalist for Brooklyn-based indie rock band San Fermin. Wellin is an artist, multi-instrumentalist, singer, composer, writer, and activist who has no bounds of what she can or cannot do. The band’s progressive style (defined as “Appalachia, cayenne pepper, and ghosts” and “like Radiohead but also folk music”) is represented in their creative records as well as intimate, appealing performances. Her newest single, “Albatross,” from her upcoming new album, Get Caught Trying, is set to be released on November 11, 2022 via Better Company Records/The Orchard.

“Albatross,” exclusively premiering with mxdwn Music, allows listeners to just feel in the moment, reflect and explore who we are as people. Sweeping voices, powerful string loops, weaving, layered guitars and violins provide a wonderfully insightful and immersive sound to channel the pain and trauma that humans go through everyday. It’s genuine and authentic. Need a pick-me-up? “Albatross” has just the right sound and beautiful voice to do just that.

Wellin breaks down her latest single:

“‘Albatross’ is a meditation on breaking cycles. It explores generational patterns and trauma as the thread between myself and the women who came before me, and makes a pledge to rebirth, freedom, and celebration, and trusting the ‘motions’ of your own way. It’s also about knowing that though we can’t retrieve any of our time spent in and on the past, we are here – for ourselves and for each other – now. There’s a lightness and joy in that realization.”

Check out the new single “Albatross” below!