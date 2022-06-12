Belle And Sebastian Share Animated New Song And Video “A Bit Of Previous”

Home News Anaya Bufkin June 12th, 2022 - 4:40 PM

Scottish indie-pop band Belle and Sebastian have recently shared their new animated song and video for “A Bit of Previous.” The single comes from their ninth album, A Bit of Previous, which was released back in May. Typically, the release of an album’s title track comes before the release of the album; however, the band took a different approach, and it was worth the wait.

The hand-drawn video was directed and illustrated by long-time band collaborator Graham Samuels and Henrik Appel. “A Bit of Previous” alludes to the idea that the past can bring a new and fresh perspective to one’s present. Another alternate explanation is the concept of reincarnation in Buddhism and a passing reference to an old romantic relationship by a band member’s father. The music video’s animation depicts a young girl walking through life as she witnesses people take change into different bodies as part of their karmas. Frontman Stuart Murdoch said, “The song touched on the themes of karma and reincarnation. In the clip, a woman journeys through her life ‘seeing’ people’s karma. She sees what they are and what they will become. She sees people who are doing well, who are gods in this life.” Murdoch sings, “Just because you’ve got the high ground/ Doesn’t mean you have the most fun.” He further explained, “She imagines them transform into different life forms, even into walking ghosts. Conversely, she sees some who are destitute and alone. She sees them transforming into enlightened people. Finally, she imagines her own future, shrouded in cloud and mystery.” Watch the video below.

