Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman Join Broken Social Scene Onstage for “Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl”

Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2022 - 2:34 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

This past weekend Canadian indie rock band Broken Social Scene have finished their You Forgot It in People 20th anniversary tour in New York where the performance consisted of special guest appearances by actresses Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman who joined the band on stage to sing the song “Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl.”

meryl streep is currently on stage at the broken social scene show in NYC singing ‘anthem for a seventeen year old girl’ ohmyghhdfjhv pic.twitter.com/FVI8n3H2wB — lauren badillo milici 🇵🇷 (@motelsiren) October 17, 2022

According to a reddit user who was in attendance, Broken Social Scene ‘s frontman Kevin Drew invited Ullman to the show when running into her in New York and in response, Ullman brought Streep to the show where both women seemed to enjoy themselves on stage, with Streep capturing the moment with her phone.

Last month Broken Social Scene celebrated more of their anniversary of You Forgot It in People by sharing a 2003 bootleg recording of a concert in Toronto.