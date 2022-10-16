Margo Price Covers Sleater-Kinneys’ “Turn It On”

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 16th, 2022 - 6:12 PM

The highly-anticipated Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album announced last April, “which features 13 artists each covering one of the songs from Sleater-Kinney’s 1997 album Dig Me Out for its 25th anniversary, is finally coming out next week on October 21st! In preparation for the album’s release, the collaborators have released country singer and songwriter Margo Price’s cover of Sleater-Kinney’s song “Turn It On.” In her contribution to the album, Margo Price gives the song a more twangy country-rock feel, in tune with the type of music set to be released on her upcoming solo album Strays, as she gives the Sleater-Kinney classic a banjo riff and the softer and slower vocals often reminiscent of Fleetwood Mac and a typical country revenge song (Brooklyn Vegan).

While Sleater-Kinney’s original song is more desperate, with Corin Tucker’s pleading for someone to “turn it on” growing louder and louder with each new verse, Margo Price’s new cover is softer and edges more on being a request than any inherent plea. However, the difference in tone does not discredit the quality of Margo Price’s cover at all; it is still a very good cover, with her stylistic choices presenting a slow and sensual experience that is only emphasized by the song’s tumbling rhythm.

Margo Price has also recently announced the tour dates for her 2022-2023 tour “Till the Wheels Fall Off.” For more information about the tour and about her new album Strays set to be released on January 13, 2023, check out this article.

