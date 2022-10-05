Margo Price Covers “Everybody Wants To Go To Heaven” As Tribute To Loretta Lynn

Home News Roy Lott October 5th, 2022 - 4:26 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

With the recent passing of the legendary Loretta Lynn, Margo Price has paid tribute with a cover of her song “Everybody Wants To Go To Heaven.” Price performed the song on her book tour in Nashville. “It’s safe to say I wouldn’t even be making country music today if it weren’t for Loretta Lynn,” she wrote on Twitter. “She showed me up what it looked like to be a musician and a mama. Her writing was as real as the day is long. This one hurts on another level. I’ll miss her forever.” Check out the stunning cover below.

It’s safe to say I wouldn’t even be making country music today if it weren’t for Loretta Lynn. She showed me up what it looked like to be a musician and a mama. Her writing was as real as the day is long. This one hurts on another level. I’ll miss her forever. pic.twitter.com/xpQZwp4TnB — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) October 4, 2022

Lynn passed away in her home in her in the Appalachian Mountains on October 4. She was 90 years old.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer