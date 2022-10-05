mxdwn Music

Margo Price Covers “Everybody Wants To Go To Heaven” As Tribute To Loretta Lynn

October 5th, 2022 - 4:26 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

With the recent passing of the legendary Loretta Lynn, Margo Price has paid tribute with a cover of her song “Everybody Wants To Go To Heaven.” Price performed the song on her book tour in Nashville. “It’s safe to say I wouldn’t even be making country music today if it weren’t for Loretta Lynn,” she wrote on Twitter.  “She showed me up what it looked like to be a musician and a mama. Her writing was as real as the day is long. This one hurts on another level. I’ll miss her forever.” Check out the stunning cover below.

Lynn passed away in her home in her in the Appalachian Mountains on October 4. She was 90 years old.

