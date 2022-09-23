Taylor Swift Reportedly Set To Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Coming fresh off the unveiling of her tenth studio album Midnights, Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift is due to take it all American style with her securing the prestige honor as headliner per Super Bowl LVII, on February 12, 2023.

The news hails from “three inside sources”, in accordance to a report drafted by Consequence Sound. The event is due to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

No doubt will this be a magnificent push to get the word out on not just Swift’s pending album, but it will also be recognized as Swift’s first time being a potential one-woman show headliner for the Super Bowl.

With a heavy storm of support comes also a light touch of backlash. The past few months, Swift and early 2000s R&B trio 3LW have been embroiled in a bit of a feud over the usage of certain key lyrics in Swift’s groundbreaking hater-repellant anthem “Shake It Off”.

Last week, MXDWN reported that a judge ordered Swift to stand trial for the lawsuit this coming January; a month shy of the anticipated Super Bowl event.

Let’s hope Taylor soars to victory and back in both court case and the frontline stage, just as those at home will be doing as they cheer on their respective team for Super Bowl night.