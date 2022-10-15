Drummers From Halestorm & Lit Launch New Band Kemikalfire

Home News Gracie Chunes October 15th, 2022 - 2:21 PM

Halestorm drummer Arejay Hale spoke to the “Thunder Underground” podcast about KemikalFire, the side project he recently launched with Lit drummer Taylor Carroll.

Hale and Carroll are old friends and began having Zoom writing sessions during the pandemic, where they realized the have “good chemistry writing music together.” Regarding the songwriting process for KemikalFire, Hale said “We’re still writing, but we are planning on releasing some music soon… we are still in the process of putting an album together and we’re still writing the album, but we have a couple of songs that are already finished.”

Carroll will be playing guitar and singing, and Hale will be playing drums and singing. The duo is hoping to get something out this year, no later than next year. Their sound is expected to be a mix of Halestorm and Lit, “It’s much more aggressive than Halestorm… It kind of throws back to our punk roots; there’s punk elements in there… There’s moments where it’s heavier; there’s also moments where it’s a little bit more melodic, a little more soaring.” says Hale. (Blabbermouth)