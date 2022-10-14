Ringo Starr Cancels the Rest of His Tour After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Again

Home News Federico Cardenas October 14th, 2022 - 9:04 PM

The eminent English musician, drummer, and singer-songwriter, well known as the drummer for the legendary psychedelic rock act The Beatles, has announced that he will be cancelling the rest of his tour dates throughout North America after testing positive for COVID-19 once again. The musician, now 82 years old, took to social media to deliver the unfortunate news to fans, Brooklyn Vegan reports.

Earlier this month, Ringo cancelled a string of tour dates, primarily in Canada, due to a separate diagnosis of COVID-19. Included within the list of previously cancelled dates were performances in Prior Lake, Minnesota, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Lethbridge, Alberta; Abbotsford, British Columbia and Penticton, British Columbia. The tour was originally planned to continue as normal starting October 11, but it only took a few days for the musician to test positive again.

Ringo’s announcement on Instagram explains to fans: “I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo.” The announcement was posted along with a picture of the artist. See Ringo Starr’s post via Instagram below.

Included within the list of newly cancelled tour dates are shows in San Jose, Los Angeles, Paso Robles and two shows in Mexico City.

Earlier this year, fans of the Beatles received a brilliant new treat: getting to see a live screening of The Beatles’ legendary 1969 concert on IMAX Theaters.