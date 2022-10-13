White Lies Share New Single “Breakdown Days” From Forthcoming Bonus Edition Of As I Try Not To Fall Apart

Home News Cait Stoddard October 13th, 2022 - 6:06 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Today the band White Lies have announced the release of their new track, “Breakdown Days” which is previously unreleased and is featured on the band’s upcoming bonus edition of their current album As I Try Not To Fall Apart. The bonus edition album will be released digitally on October 21. As I Try Not To Fall Apart was originally dropped in February of this year.

“Breakdown Days was written in the heart of the first UK lockdown. The song reflects my mood at the time, I felt trapped in many ways not being able to tour or to work. The lyrics are about yearning to reach out about your problems but because you’re living together, in close quarters, it means you can’t totally lose your shit! I always enjoy dressing up quite dark lyrics in a pop song and I love the contrast in this track. I’m sure we all dress ourselves up sometimes!” said band member Harry McVeigh

The album was recorded at Sleeper Sounds and Assault & Battery studios in West London, and sees long-term collaborator Ed Buller, who has worked on many of their albums including their debut To Lose My Life…, return to produce several tracks along with Claudius Mittendorfer (Weezer, Panic! At The Disco) also producing and mixing the entire record. Arguably one of the biggest guitar bands in the UK, White Lies last album, Five, garnered much acclaim in 2019 with a SOLD OUT UK tour including multiple Brixton Academy shows.

As I Try Not To Fall Apart:Bonus Edition Track List

1. Am I Really Going To Die

2. As I Try Not To Fall Apart

3. Breathe

4. I Don’t Want To Go To Mars

5. Step Outside

6. Roll December

7. Ragworm

8. Blue Drift

9. The End

10. There Is No Cure For It

11. Trouble In America*

12. Breakdown Days *

13. Staring At The Sun *

14. What If We’re Bad Together *