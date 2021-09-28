White Lies Announce New Album As I Try Not To Fall Apart For February 2022 Release

Home News Krista Marple September 28th, 2021 - 5:53 PM

Harry McVeigh, Charles Cave, and Jack Lawrence-Brown of London band White Lies.

London-based punk band White Lies have announced the release of their forthcoming album As I Try Not To Fall Apart. The album, which will be their sixth, is due to drop on February 18, 2022.

White Lies recorded the album at Sleeper and Assault & Battery studious in London. The band collaborated with Ed Buller, who they have worked with before, along with Claudius Mittendorfer. Along with the album announcement, the punk band has also shared their first single, which happens to be the title track, from the upcoming release.

“We wrote this song quickly, late one night, and often the songs which come quickest are written from the gut and the heart, not with the head. We wanted the melody to feel like a hymn, to give the confessional lyrics weight despite being wrapped up as a pop punk song. It’s about accepting vulnerability as a man, and knowing it’s ok to be broken. There’s never been a more pressing time to spread the message that it’s ok to not be ok,” said White Lies in a press release.

Pre-orders for the album are currently available for purchase. There are also a variety of bundles to choose from such as vinyl bundles, merchandise and vinyl bundles, merchandise and cd bundles and more.

As I Try Not To Fall Apart will be White Lies’ first album release since their 2019 record Five. Shortly after the album dropped, the band went on a European tour where they kicked it off in Brighton Concorde, UK on January 13. The tour lasted all the way through March 21 where they made their final stop in Eindhoven Effenaar, NL.

As I Try Not To Fall Apart Track List:

1. Am I Really Going To Die

2. As I Try Not To Fall Apart

3. Breathe

4. I Don’t Want To Go To Mars

5. Step Outside

6. Roll December

7. Ragworm

8. Blue Drift

9. The End

10. There is No Cure For It