White Lies Share Dynamic New Song & Video “Trouble In America”

Roy Lott September 14th, 2022 - 7:17 PM

Harry McVeigh, Charles Cave, and Jack Lawrence-Brown of London band White Lies.

White Lies have shared their new song, “Trouble in America”, an unreleased track featured on the upcoming bonus edition of their latest album, As I Try Not To Fall Apart, out via PIAS on October 21. The psychedelic yet funky 80’s inspired tune also comes with an accompanying music video that is directed by the band’s own Charles Cave. The video shows a compilation of both disturbing and family-friendly videos, with Cave sitting in a coffin in between the videos. Check it out below.

Cave spoke about why it did not make the original tracklist when the album was released in February. “We gave up on b-sides years ago, and went into making an album with the sole aim to fit the most cohesive 40mins of music onto two sides of a 12″ that we could. Unfortunately, that means some music is sidelined at the final hurdle,” he said. “”Trouble In America” was the hardest song to leave off. It was written a couple of days after “Am I Really Going to Die” and lives in the same world and energy.” He then spoke about the meaning of the song. “…We jump between the mind of a serial killer, and his good Christian teenage daughter as she realizes who…or what her father is and always has been. “My old man’s making trouble in America! Oh, lord, take the weight off me!” she pleads over a cock-rock, Todd Rundgren-esque chorus. We have a history of bonus tracks becoming live favorites, and we’re putting a bitcoin on this horse to keep up tradition.”

As I Try Not To Fall Apart is the band’s first album since 2019’s Five.

