Show Me The Body Shares Dynamic New Song & Video “WW4”

Today hardcore punk band Show Me The Body have shared their new track and music video “WW4.” The song is the third offering from the band’s upcoming album Trouble The Water which will be released on October 28. The beginning of “WW4” has ominous banjo plucks and rhythmic vocals from frontman Julian Cashwan Pratt before an explosive finale. “WW4” arrives coupled with the visuals directed by Oliver Shahery portraying a day in the life of Julian with his neighbor and close friend of CORPUS, Anthony.

Show Me The Body is an ecclesiastical hardcore trio consisting of Pratt (founder; banjo and vocals), Harlan Steed (founder; bass), and Jackie McDermott (current drummer). The band, originally started in 2009, have released a handful of EPs and two groundbreaking studio albums in 2016’s Body War and the aforementioned 2019 release Dog Whistle. They have organized non-traditional, intentional DIY spaces for NYC youth since 2015, and since expanded that work to a global capacity through their urgent, ceremonial live shows, subterranean punk and hip-hop mixed tours, and their CORPUS NYC platform. Through the intentional cultivation of their local and global chosen families, and a decade-long dedication to sustaining the New York Sound, Show Me The Body has solidified a legacy of confronting and permanently shifting the rigid limitations of the hardcore genre.