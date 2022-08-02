Show Me The Body Frontman Shoves Selfie-Taking Fan Into Speakers

Home News Skyy Rincon August 2nd, 2022 - 11:00 AM

Hardcore shows have a reputation for being interactive and energetic. Most of the time, this involves crowd surfing, mosh pitting or stage diving. This time around, it involved getting shoved into a pile of speakers.

According to Consequence, during a recent Show Me The Body show, a fan jumped onstage and started to film himself alongside frontman Julian Cashwan Pratt while the band was in the middle of performing. Pratt soon took notice of the fan’s antics and pushed him offstage, causing him to fall onto a speaker before toppling over. The band recorded the entire encounter and later posted it on their Instagram page. The post includes the caption: “NO DISRESPECT” and has since garnered 12,300 likes from fans.

Show Me The Body is currently on tour with Soul Glo and WiFiGawd. They are scheduled to perform Wednesday (August 3) in Seattle, Washington at Madame Lou’s. They will also be briefly visiting Canada with a show in Vancouver, British Columbia on August 4 at the Fortune Sound Club. They will then travel through Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Kentucky, West Virginia, Maryland and Nevada before ending the trek with their appearance at Desert Daze Festival in Perris, California.

The band recently shared the black and white music video for their track “Loose Talk.” They were also included on the lineup of Outbreak Fest 2022 alongside Turnstile, Knocked Loose and more.

Show Me The Body Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

