Show Me the Body Announce New Album Trouble the Water and Share Fiery New Song “We Came to Play”

Home News Karan Singh September 14th, 2022 - 12:32 PM

New York City hardcore punk outfit Show Me the Body has announced that their third full-length album, Trouble the Water, will arrive on October 28. Additionally, the band also shareed “We Came To Play,” the second offering from the upcoming album. Check it out below:

Recorded entirely at Corpus studios in Long Island City and produced with Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Turnstile, Municipal Waste), Trouble the Water is the culmination of nearly a decade of barrelling against New York City’s structural ambivalence and indifference; an invocation to a like-minded global community to consider the alchemy of family-building, and of turning water to blood. The record references and pays homage to the city as well as its sound — not one particular genre, but the people and subcultures that encapsulate its true foundation, style, and spirit.

Although the title invokes the ancient alchemy Moses wielded to free and unite Israelite peoples, Trouble the Water refuses nostalgia or mimicry. Instead, it considers the sublime power of the unifying physical practices that can be enacted daily, to invoke immeasurable spiritual and collective reactions. Buoyed by moments of stinging stillness and compulsive, almost optimistic, malfunctioning rhythms, the work is literally a conjuration to dance and move.

The tracklist of Trouble the Water is as follows: