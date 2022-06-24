Echosmith Share Melodious New Single “Hang Around”

Home News Federico Cardenas June 24th, 2022 - 9:48 PM

Substream Magazine reports that the Chino, California-based indie pop outfit Echosmith have returned to drop a new single titled “Hang Around.” The track was written by the band and produced largely by the band’s Noah Sierota.

“Hang Around” is a simple love song told from the perspective of someone expressing their desires to be around their love interest. Throughout the song, the narrator notes that she knows that the way she is going about express her desires may be harmful, but still wants to be with the person, singing: “God knows I’m not gonna apologize for nothin,’ Call it what you want, more than just obsessive, All I want is for you to hang around.”

The band’s vocalist Sydney Sierota gave some details surrounding the intention and creation of the new single: “‘Hang Around’ truly defined and set the tone for this next chapter. The process of making the song actually reflects the whole meaning behind the lyrics. We wanted to talk about our relationships, and how when a love feels so right, there’s no way we could’ve planned it ourselves. So all you want to do is be around it. On a hot August day, we went into the studio and wrote ‘Hang Around’ in just a few hours. We listened back the next day and knew right away that this was the direction for our new music.”

Listen to “Hang Around” via YouTube below.

“Hang Around” follows the band’s previous studio album, 2020’s Lonely Generation. The band had previously met wide acclaim for their 2013 hit “Cool Kids.”