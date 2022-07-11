Echosmith Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon July 11th, 2022 - 4:38 PM

American indie pop group Echosmith has announced their upcoming ‘Hang Around Tour’ for fall 2022 featuring Phoebe Ryan & Band of Silver. According to Consequence, the tour includes over 25 dates throughout the U.S. and Canada. General public tickets will be available on July 15 while presale tickets will be on sale July 12 here.

The tour will begin on October 13 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Basement East. The band will then visit Georgia, Washington, D.C., New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania before playing a show in Toronto, Ontario at the Great Hall on October 24. The trio will then return to the states, traveling through Ohio, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Arizona before ending the trek in San Diego, California at the Wonderfront 2022 Music & Arts festival on November 19.

Back in January 2020, the band released their most recent album Lonely Generation. Since then, the band shared their melodic single “Hang Around”, the tour’s namesake.

Echosmith Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring Phoebe Ryan & Band of Silver

10/13 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

10/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/17 – New York, NY @ Gramercy

10/20 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

10/24 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

10/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

10/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

10/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Del Mar Hall

11/03 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

11/04 – Houston, TX @ HOB Bronze Peacock

11/05 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/08 – Denver, CO @ Marquis

11/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

11/11 – Boise, ID @ Olympic

11/12 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

11/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/19 – San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront 2022 Music & Arts Festival