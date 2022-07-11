Echosmith Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

American indie pop group Echosmith has announced their upcoming ‘Hang Around Tour’ for fall 2022 featuring Phoebe Ryan & Band of Silver. According to Consequence, the tour includes over 25 dates throughout the U.S. and Canada. General public tickets will be available on July 15 while presale tickets will be on sale July 12 here.
The tour will begin on October 13 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Basement East. The band will then visit Georgia, Washington, D.C., New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania before playing a show in Toronto, Ontario at the Great Hall on October 24. The trio will then return to the states, traveling through Ohio, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Arizona before ending the trek in San Diego, California at the Wonderfront 2022 Music & Arts festival on November 19.
Back in January 2020, the band released their most recent album Lonely Generation. Since then, the band shared their melodic single “Hang Around”, the tour’s namesake.
Echosmith Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring Phoebe Ryan & Band of Silver
10/13 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft
10/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/17 – New York, NY @ Gramercy
10/20 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
10/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live
10/24 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
10/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
10/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
10/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
10/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Del Mar Hall
11/03 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
11/04 – Houston, TX @ HOB Bronze Peacock
11/05 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
11/08 – Denver, CO @ Marquis
11/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
11/11 – Boise, ID @ Olympic
11/12 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
11/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/19 – San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront 2022 Music & Arts Festival