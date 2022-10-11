Weyes Blood Drops Power Ballad New Single “Grapevine”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 11th, 2022 - 3:16 PM

Today singer Weyes Blood has announced release of her new single “Grapevine.” Although this tune is about heartbreak, it can cause listeners to turn up their radios while driving down the stretch of Southern California’s Interstate 5. “Grapevine” is from the upcoming album And In The Darkness which will be out out this November worldwide from Sub Pop..

As a whole the song is absolutely stunning by how the acoustic guitar, drum and keyboard helps captures the emotional feeling of breaking up with someone you love. Also the vocal performance is top notch because a high dose of passion can be felt as the singer elegantly wails out the lyrics. “Grapvine” is a timeless piece filled with strong emotions.

“Technology is harvesting our attention away from each other. We all have a “Grapevine” entwined around our past with unresolved wounds and pain. Being in love doesn’t necessarily mean being together. Why else do so many love songs yearn for a connection?” said Blood