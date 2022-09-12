Weyes Blood Announces And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow For November 2022 Release Alongside Spring 2023 Tour Dates, Shares Lead Single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 12th, 2022 - 3:40 PM

American singer-songwriter and musician Natalie Laura Mering, professionally known as Weyes Blood, has returned with the announcement of her new album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow which is set to release on November 18 via Sub Pop. The news is accompanied by the arrival of the lead single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” as well as the announcement of 2023 North American tour dates.

Speaking on her new song, Mering offered, “‘It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody’ is a Buddhist anthem, ensconced in the interconnectivity of all beings, and the fraying of our social fabric. Our culture relies less and less on people. This breeds a new, unprecedented level of isolation. The promise we can buy our way out of that emptiness offers little comfort in the face of fear we all now live with – the fear of becoming obsolete.”

The Spring 2023 tour will kick off with a show in Nashville, Tennessee at the Brooklyn Bowl on February 22. They will go onto play in Georgia, North Carolina, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts before briefly visiting Canada with two back-to-back concerts in Montreal and Toronto on March 7 and 8. Returning to the U.S., they will perform in Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. Their closing show is scheduled for April 2 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at Cain’s Ballroom.

And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow Tracklist

1. It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody

2. Children of the Empire

3. Grapevine

4. God Turn Me Into a Flower

5. Hearts Aglow

6. And in the Darkness

7. Twin Flame

8. In Holy Flux

9. The Worst Is Done

10. A Given Thing

Weyes Blood Spring 2023 North American Tour Dates

2/22 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

2/23 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

2/24 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

2/25 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

2/27 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

2/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

3/3 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

3/5 – Boston, MA – Royale

3/7 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

3/8 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

3/10 – Detroit, MI – El Club

3/11 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

3/13 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

3/14 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

3/15 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

3/17 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

3/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

3/19 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House

3/21 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

3/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

3/23 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

3/25 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

3/28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

3/29 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

3/31 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

4/1 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory

4/2 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom