Weyes Blood Debuts Berserk New Music Video For “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody”

Weyes Blood has released the music video for “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” the first single from her anticipated new album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, set to be released November 18 via Sub-Pop. The six-minute visual is directed by Charlotte Ercoli and the live-action/animated visual sees Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering as “the new kid” alongside her co-star, an animated disgruntled cell phone. It draws inspiration from Omega–Man-style, she is the last person alive on earth, though she does dance amid the debris and the dead with an animated smartphone. Mering calls this video “demented.” Check it out below.

Mering described the song as a “Buddhist anthem” and having that “fear of becoming obsolete.” In support of the upcoming LP, she will be hitting the road next year. The tour will kick off in Nashville, Tennessee on February 22. They will go on to play in Georgia, North Carolina, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts. The tour concludes on April 2 in Tulsa, OK. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.