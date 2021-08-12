Lorde Responds to “Sexist” Criticism of Work With Jack Antonoff, Says She Isn’t Part of His “Stable”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 12th, 2021 - 8:07 PM

Lorde will be releasing her new album Solar Power next week (08/20). While releasing this new album she was working with Jack Antonoff which she has worked with before on her previous album Melodrama. This has led to people noticing a trend since Antonoff has been working with other women very recently such as Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Clairo and many others.

Lorde has recently had a interview done to dismiss any claims that she had joined “Antonoff’s stables.” Lorde released part of what she meant via stereogum: ” I haven’t made a Jack Antonoff record. I’ve made a Lorde record, and he’s helped me make it and very much deferred to me on production and arrangement.”

New York Times has the interview posted on YouTube. They also have what she wants to accomplish with her new album Solar Power written on the official website.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna