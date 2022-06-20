mxdwn Music

Menu

Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff’s Bonnaroo 1984 SuperJam Featured Carly Rae Jepsen, Chvrches, Japanese Breakfast and More

June 20th, 2022 - 2:29 PM

Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff’s Bonnaroo 1984 SuperJam Featured Carly Rae Jepsen, Chvrches, Japanese Breakfast and More

Coming out with special guests, Carly Rae Jepsen, Chvrches, Japanese Breakfast and Britt Daniel all made a surprise appearance on Jack Antonoff’s Bonnaroo SuperJam! The tour was announced back in February when Antonoff talked about his love for Bonnaroo and curating the SuperJam on the interview with The What Podcast. 

Check out the whole set list: 

Jack Antonoff’s 1984 SuperJam Setlist:

Jump (Van Halen cover) – with Claud

Like a Virgin (Madonna cover) – with Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES

Material Girl (Madonna cover) – with Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES

It’s My Life (Talk Talk cover) – with Rick Mitarotonda of Goose

Take on Me (a-ha cover) – with Rick Mitarotonda of Goose

Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now) (Phil Collins cover) – with Joy Oladokun

I’m Goin’ Down (Bruce Springsteen cover) – with Britt Daniel of Spoon

The Killing Moon (Echo and the Bunnymen cover) – with Britt Daniel of Spoon

What Difference Does It Make? (The Smiths cover) – with Nicole Atkins

When Doves Cry (Prince cover) – with Blu DeTiger

Time After Time (Cyndi Lauper cover) – with Carly Rae Jepsen

What’s Love Got to Do with It (Tina Turner cover) – with Carly Rae Jepsen

You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)

99 Luftballoons (Nena cover) – with Japanese Breakfast

Islands in the Stream (Bee Gees cover) – with Japanese Breakfast

Check out some of the people’s reactions upon the friendly surprise! 

Check out mxdwn’s previous coverage on Antonoff’s latest activities!

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.