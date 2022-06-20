Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff’s Bonnaroo 1984 SuperJam Featured Carly Rae Jepsen, Chvrches, Japanese Breakfast and More

Home News Lucy Yang June 20th, 2022 - 2:29 PM

Coming out with special guests, Carly Rae Jepsen, Chvrches, Japanese Breakfast and Britt Daniel all made a surprise appearance on Jack Antonoff’s Bonnaroo SuperJam! The tour was announced back in February when Antonoff talked about his love for Bonnaroo and curating the SuperJam on the interview with The What Podcast.

Check out the whole set list:

Jack Antonoff’s 1984 SuperJam Setlist:

Jump (Van Halen cover) – with Claud

Like a Virgin (Madonna cover) – with Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES

Material Girl (Madonna cover) – with Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES

It’s My Life (Talk Talk cover) – with Rick Mitarotonda of Goose

Take on Me (a-ha cover) – with Rick Mitarotonda of Goose

Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now) (Phil Collins cover) – with Joy Oladokun

I’m Goin’ Down (Bruce Springsteen cover) – with Britt Daniel of Spoon

The Killing Moon (Echo and the Bunnymen cover) – with Britt Daniel of Spoon

What Difference Does It Make? (The Smiths cover) – with Nicole Atkins

When Doves Cry (Prince cover) – with Blu DeTiger

Time After Time (Cyndi Lauper cover) – with Carly Rae Jepsen

What’s Love Got to Do with It (Tina Turner cover) – with Carly Rae Jepsen

You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)

99 Luftballoons (Nena cover) – with Japanese Breakfast

Islands in the Stream (Bee Gees cover) – with Japanese Breakfast

Check out some of the people’s reactions upon the friendly surprise!

What a dream 2022 is turning out to be— @carlyraejepsen 💙💛💚dropping in on @jackantonoff’s @Bonnaroo Superjam 🌈 — after seeing her glorious set in May at @TecateEmblema! 🥰 #TooMuch pic.twitter.com/opBnbhZ5Q2 — Michael 🌻 (@mikeldennis) June 19, 2022

Rick sat in on @jackantonoff’s 1984 Superjam @bonnaroo yesterday. It appears he sang lead on A-Ha’s “Take on Me” as well. (📸: @Donthebully’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/UFnh0tE1vU — Honk Nation (@honknationradio) June 19, 2022

Oh man, oh man, oh man. If you’re at Bonnaroo and you missed Jack Antonoff’s 1984 Superjam, I feel sorry for you. It was like a bunch of indie stars decided to have an 80s karaoke night and it was AWESOME. More photos from today at Bonnaroo: https://t.co/uhYsoYhnhV pic.twitter.com/ueJr4561Fw — Brianna Paciorka (@bpaciorka) June 19, 2022

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna